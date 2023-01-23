Look: NFL World Reacts To The Laura Rutledge Video

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: SEC Network reporter Laura Rutledge reacts to a comment on the set of the Paul Finebaum Show during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN NFL host Laura Rutledge is an absolute pro.

The veteran NFL and college football host is trending on social media for her adorable video.

"Whatever “it” is…go for it!" she tweeted.

Rutledge talked about how great it is being a mom and how she was initially scared for her career.

Well done, Laura.

"Such an important message to spread," one fan wrote.

"This type of stuff makes my day," one fan added.

"Laura is the best in the business period the end. I love NFL Live when Field hosts it but Laura is the General," one fan added.

"I did an interview with Laura recently. She was as down-to-earth and kind as she appears on TV. She sets a great example for all of us in this industry, and this video is adorable," one fan added.

"Ok who's cutting onions! This is absolutely adorable," another fan wrote.

Laura is truly one of the best.