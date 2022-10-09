Look: NFL World Reacts To 2015 Tom Brady, Gisele News

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

This is reportedly not the first time that Gisele Bundchen has threatened divorce with Tom Brady.

Bundchen has reportedly hired divorce lawyers as she lives separately from Brady, whom she's been married to since 2009. The couple has two children together.

This is reportedly not the first time that divorce has been on the table, though.

According to a report from Page Six, Bundchen hired divorce lawyers back in 2015.

From the report:

One source in the know claimed Bündchen went to see a lawyer in 2015, saying, “Tom and Gisele have separated before. Every couple of years they have a big fight and she has left Tom before, but she always came back.

“They always worked through things, and Tom was hopeful they would do it again this time.”

Perhaps they'll get back together this time, too.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Oh this lady’s tired tired," one fan wrote.

"pretty face dont make a pretty heart.......," another fan wrote.

Others, meanwhile, have joked that Gisele might have to pay alimony considering reports have suggested she makes more than Brady.

This is all just preliminary, though.

Perhaps the supermodel and the superstar quarterback will work things out.