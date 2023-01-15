Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers Cheerleaders Photo

Cheerleaders dance during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The 49ers got the job done on Saturday afternoon.

San Francisco hammered Seattle in the Wild Card round of the NFC Playoffs on Saturday. The 49ers battled the elements - and a divisional rival - to advance to the next round of the postseason.

The 49ers cheerleaders were pretty enthusiastic about the victory, as well.

"Nothin’ Can Rain on Our Parade," they wrote.

The fans were loving it, too.

"The jackets are so cute! 😍" one fan wrote.

"Wow! Everyone is so beautiful❤️🔥😍," one fan added.

"Impressive 👏," another fan added on social media.

"Love the nice photo 🥰😍😍," one fan wrote.

The 49ers will learn their Divisional Round opponent following the Bucs vs. Cowboys game on Monday night.