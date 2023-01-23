Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers vs. Cowboys Finish

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the second half of the game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Same old Cowboys...

Dallas fell to San Francisco, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys made too many mistakes, with Dak Prescott throwing two backbreaking interceptions and the defense making a couple of costly penalties.

There was some brutal mistakes late, too, with tight end Dalton Schultz only getting one foot down on a crucial pass with just seconds remaining.

San Francisco has eliminated Dallas for the second straight season.

The Cowboys won 12 games in the regular season, but have come up short in the postseason once again.

Jerry Jones has maintained that he's confident in his coaching staff, but perhaps Sunday's performance will change his mind.

The NFC Championship Game will feature the 49ers and the Eagles.