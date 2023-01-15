Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald's Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Has Aaron Donald played his last game for the Los Angeles Rams?

The All-Pro defensive lineman has the social media world stirring on Sunday afternoon, thanks to his social media biography announcement.

Donald's profile read "former" Rams defensive lineman.

Is he retiring?

Oh boy...

"Uh oh," one fan wrote.

"WHAT," another fan added.

"Aaron Gone-ald," one fan wrote.

Donald has flirted with retirement in the past, but perhaps he's more serious about it this time around.

Of course, the Rams are bringing back head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

If Donald were to walk away this offseason, it'd be a big surprise.