Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Admission

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has been hearing a lot from Las Vegas Raiders fans over the past couple of days.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who could reportedly be traded this offseason, has been playing in a celebrity golf tournament. He's been hearing a lot from Raiders fans along the way.

“I’m just going to say the predominant team that we hear [from the fans] as we’re walking is Raiders.”

"Yeah that’s done for," one fan predicted.

"Yes raiders…. Please trade MORE assets away to acquire Aaron Rodgers for 1 season…. Who won’t solve your problems on OL and Defense and likely lead you to a 9-8 season just to fall short of the chiefs again. Be my guest," one fan added.

"Forever a Troll. I legitimately don’t care if he comes to the AFC West. Him and Josh McDaniels would be Chaos," one fan added.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 02: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch the first half of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on December 02, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Where do you see Rodgers playing in 2023?