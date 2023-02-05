Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Admission
Aaron Rodgers has been hearing a lot from Las Vegas Raiders fans over the past couple of days.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who could reportedly be traded this offseason, has been playing in a celebrity golf tournament. He's been hearing a lot from Raiders fans along the way.
“I’m just going to say the predominant team that we hear [from the fans] as we’re walking is Raiders.”
Well then...
"Yeah that’s done for," one fan predicted.
"Yes raiders…. Please trade MORE assets away to acquire Aaron Rodgers for 1 season…. Who won’t solve your problems on OL and Defense and likely lead you to a 9-8 season just to fall short of the chiefs again. Be my guest," one fan added.
"Forever a Troll. I legitimately don’t care if he comes to the AFC West. Him and Josh McDaniels would be Chaos," one fan added.
Where do you see Rodgers playing in 2023?