Look: NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels' Announcement

Al Michaels

Al Michaels and Tony Dungy took a lot of heat for their performance during Saturday night's Jaguars vs. Chargers AFC Wild Card game.

Many NFL fans felt that Michaels and Dungy failed to give the game the excitement it deserved. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit to beat the Chargers and advance into the Divisional Round.

But while Michaels and Dungy are taking some heat on social media, they don't seem to care.

Michaels announced on Monday that anyone complaining about the broadcast is just making "internet compost."

He's clearly unbothered by the criticism.

NFL fans, meanwhile, are still bothered.

"He’s washed," one fan wrote.

"That call last night was a long way from "Do you believe in miracles,'" one fan added.

"No, Al. That broadcast didn’t come close to your games with Collinsworth," another fan wrote.

"It was not a good call, and overall not a great game for Al. He was so fixated on the flag, and not the comeback being completed, Jax story.... Dungy didn't help, no energy," another fan wrote.

