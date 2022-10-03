Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night.

Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen.

"Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media.

Earlier this weekend, Brown went viral for all of the wrong reasons. A video surfaced of Brown appearing to expose himself and sexually harass a woman in a pool at a hotel in Dubai.

Brown has somewhat denied the troubling allegations.

"Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read “AB having a wild night with nude female”.Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime," he tweeted.

NFL fans, meanwhile, are a bit confused by Brown's post with Gisele on Sunday night.

Perhaps it's a shot at Tom Brady, who is reportedly having marital issues with Gisele.

"Antonio brown has officially lost it. That’s Tom Brady’s wife gisele," one fan wrote.

"Antonio Brown posting that pic of him and Tom Brady’s wife Gisele is beyond disrespectful. He deserves whatever he gets for that one. He totally crossed a line," one fan added.

"Antonio Brown is posting pics with Gisele now? This man is unreal," another fan added.

Brown played with Brady in Tampa Bay, winning a Super Bowl during the 2020 season.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brown has not played in the NFL since his outburst at Metlife Stadium.

It's unlikely he'll ever step foot in a game again.