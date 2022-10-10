Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Reporter Video

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Things aren't going well for Baker Mayfield in Carolina.

The Panthers fell to the 49ers on Sunday afternoon, dropping to 1-4 on the year, and Mayfield did not play well.

Following the game, Mayfield was asked by reporters if he feels OK with his job "in question."

Mayfield had a blunt response.

"Baker Mayfield is asked how he’s doing mentally with his job in question. His response: “Did you question my job?'" Sheena Quick tweeted.

Oh boy.

"A downfall that I had been praying on has finally come to fruition and I Love it," one fan wrote.

"Baker vs Media… a tale as old as time," one fan added.

"My goodness," another fan added.

"Browns fans, I’m sorry I didn’t listen to yall. You were absolutely spot on about this clown. While I can’t support your defense of Watson you definitely spit facts on Baker," one fan added.

The Panthers could have a decision to make at quarterback moving forward.