Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Reporter Video
Things aren't going well for Baker Mayfield in Carolina.
The Panthers fell to the 49ers on Sunday afternoon, dropping to 1-4 on the year, and Mayfield did not play well.
Following the game, Mayfield was asked by reporters if he feels OK with his job "in question."
Mayfield had a blunt response.
"Baker Mayfield is asked how he’s doing mentally with his job in question. His response: “Did you question my job?'" Sheena Quick tweeted.
"A downfall that I had been praying on has finally come to fruition and I Love it," one fan wrote.
"Baker vs Media… a tale as old as time," one fan added.
"My goodness," another fan added.
"Browns fans, I’m sorry I didn’t listen to yall. You were absolutely spot on about this clown. While I can’t support your defense of Watson you definitely spit facts on Baker," one fan added.
The Panthers could have a decision to make at quarterback moving forward.