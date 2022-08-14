Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 04: Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on January 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina.

On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback.

The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina.

Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin.

Fans are appreciative.

"Long time Emily! Hope all is well in life," one fan wrote.

"We miss you BOTH in Cle- but are still cheering you on!!" another fan added.

"It’s like seeing your ex living their best life after you broke up with them and realize they are better off without you," another fan added.

"Hell yeah! Glad to have you guys in Carolina!" one fan added.

Baker and the Panthers are set to face the Browns in Week 1.