Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals Locker Room Video

The Bengals fell to the Chiefs, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

While no loss can be blamed on one singular play, the late penalty by Joseph Ossai, which pushed the Chiefs deeper into field goal territory, was certainly a critical one.

Following the game, one Bengals player could be heard ripping his teammate on the way into the locker room.

“Why the f--k would you touch the quarterback?!” Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt could be heard yelling.

Oof.

"I’ve been the biggest Pratt supporter but I’m not anymore. This is bullshit. And Pratt was awful last night.," one fan wrote.

"Blame is a helluva drug. No guarantee you win in OT. Kinda happy you lost now," one fan added.

"Emotional game & a tough way to lose," another fan added.

"Germaine Pratt is exactly the kind of cancer no locker room wants. Throwing a teammate under the bus is wrong on every level," one fan wrote.

Most teammates were supportive, thankfully.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are now off to the Super Bowl, where they will take on the Eagles.