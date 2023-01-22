Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals Stadium Video

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

To the frustration of Cincinnati Bengals fans, the Buffalo Bills will host Sunday's second-round playoff matchup.

Although the NFL will move the AFC Championship Game to Atlanta if the Bills advance to play the Kansas City Chiefs, they didn't make any alterations for this Divisional Round bout. The Bengals could have finished No. 2 in the conference if they won the canceled Week 17 clash against Buffalo.

This decision spared the highly anticipated game from taking place during a snowstorm.

As displayed by WLWT's Mark Slaughter, Paycor Stadium is currently covered in snow. While avoiding those adverse conditions is seemingly a positive development, some Bengals fans still feel slighted.

"We missed out on an amazing snow bowl," a fan said on Twitter.

"I should be weathering this storm for the game right now," one fan said."

"Could you imagine," another fan asked.

"What could've been," another wrote.

"Wow. This would have been a really interesting game," WDTN's Joey DeBerardino said. "Maybe it will be for the better it’s in Buffalo.

There's good news for viewers wistful for watching football in a Winter Wonderland. Snow is also in the forecast at Orchard Park this afternoon.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Bills is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS.