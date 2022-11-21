Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection.

Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd.

Pickens was ejected for the play.

Should he have been ejected for that?

"So on brand for the Steelers," one fan wrote.

"not only is he dirty as hell but he can’t catch the ball," one fan added.

"I see nothing wrong," another fan added.

'Ejected for THIS NFL is a joke," another fan wrote on social media.

"pickens better learn quickly that sh-- won’t fly," another fan suggested.

The Bengals improved to 6-4 on the season with the win, while the Steelers dropped to 3-7.