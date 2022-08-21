Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes attend Miami Heat v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family.

Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone.

"Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the best day," Brittany Mahomes wrote.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for the Mahomes family.

"Sterlings got her guns up!!!" Randi Mahomes wrote.

"Amen! Big blessings," another fan wrote.

"He made Tech football fun! Happy for him. We are looking forward to a good season, and appreciate his support!" one fan added.

Congrats to the Mahomes family!