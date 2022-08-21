Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News
It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family.
Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone.
"Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the best day," Brittany Mahomes wrote.
Congratulations are in order for the Mahomes family.
"Sterlings got her guns up!!!" Randi Mahomes wrote.
"Amen! Big blessings," another fan wrote.
"He made Tech football fun! Happy for him. We are looking forward to a good season, and appreciate his support!" one fan added.
Congrats to the Mahomes family!