Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Postgame News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in a pretty cool mood following his team's blowout win over the Browns on Sunday.

Belichick and the Patriots throttled the Browns, 38-15, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Belichick, who coached in Cleveland, had a cool postgame message for his players.

"Bill Belichick suggested to players to return to the field before leaving, and take note of five names: Jim Brown, Paul Brown, Marion Motley, Ozzie Newsome, Bill Willis. In mentioning those names, Belichick spoke to players about integration, football history/excellence and more," ESPN's Mike Reiss shared.

That's a pretty cool postgame gesture from the legendary NFL head coach.

"Thanks for mentioning this Mike. I think this gesture by Belichick should be getting more attention. Bet his players appreciate it. Bill's quote about the courage and accomplishments of these men bears repeating," one fan wrote.

"Gotta respect the history, it helps us understand and appreciate where we are with this game now," another fan added.

"Bill always respects the history of the game," one fan added on social media.

"This gives me chills. Love it," one fan added.

Well done, coach.