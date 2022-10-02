Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Sideline Video

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are decimated by a couple of major injuries on Sunday afternoon.

New England, already playing without starter Mac Jones, lost veteran backup Brian Hoyer early against Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots are going with third-string rookie Bailey Zappe the rest of the way.

A video of Belichick getting extra attentive with Zappe has gone viral on CBS today.

Fans are loving the interaction.

Of course, there are some jokes being made, too.

"The first time Belichick has ever talked to Bailey Zappe probably," one fan joked.

It hasn't been a great start for Zappe, as the Patriots have done very little on offense.

However, thanks to a pick-six, the Patriots are leading the Packers, 10-7, heading into halftime.