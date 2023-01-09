Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks on the sideline with Linda Holliday prior to playing the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023.

The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season.

"Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll meet with owner Robert Kraft like every year, coaches and players. "It'll be a comprehensive course of action,'" Ian Rapoport tweeted.

The 2022 season was a disappointing one for Belichick and Co., but he's optimistic about 2023.

"Please hire an actual OC," one fan wrote.

"Bill 71 and ain’t run from the grind like mcvay about too," one fan added.

"If that process doesn't include firing Patricia and maybe filling the coaching roles with qualified personnel instead of sycophants, I'm going to...IDK. Whatever it is people do on winter Sundays if they don't watch football," one fan added.

It'll be fun to see what kind of changes Belichick makes in 2023.