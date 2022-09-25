Look: NFL World Reacts To Bizarre Donald Trump News

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. - Trump is heading to New Orleans to attend the College football playoff national championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A bizarre Donald Trump, NFL clip is going viral on social media ahead of Week 3 on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the former president of the United States went on a bizarre tangent about the wild Jets vs. Browns game in Week 2 of the 2022 season.

“It was the craziest thing,” Trump said of the Jets' wild comeback win against the Browns.

“And I called the coach, because I think the coach is like a great guy. General manager (Joe Douglas), too, coach. And I said, ‘Coach, you’re greater than Vince Lombardi.’ Because Vince Lombardi never did that. He was never able to pull out a game like that. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. The game was done. It was over.”

Not many expected that kind of tangent from the former United States president.

"As a child I was terrified deep fakes would get so good that I’d go to prison because someone would create one of me doing a crime. As an adult I am worried my brain is too small so I will constantly be questioning my reality when viewing internet videos. Help," one fan wrote.

"Jfc my Jets win a game and Trump is the biggest fan," another fan added.

"I’ll take “Things That Never Happened” for 800 please," one fan wrote.

The Jets beat the Browns, 31-30, in wild fashion in Week 2 of the 2022 season.