Look: NFL World Reacts To Brandon Staley's Announcement

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 14: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers coaches from the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Los Angeles imploded Saturday night, squandering a 27-0 lead in a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brandon Staley's job appears safe after the Wild Card Weekend collapse. Furthermore, the head coach won't cede a primary responsibility next season.

Staley confirmed Wednesday, via Bolt Beat, that he will continue to call the defensive plays in 2023.

Still sour from Saturday's shocking loss, Chargers supporters are disappointed in the decision.

"Back to giving up leads and getting cooked," one fan groaned.

"Well so much for the idea of bringing in someone like Vic Fangio to run the D," another fan said.

"If someone else was the DC they would be fired with his results," a fan speculated.

"We know how this movie ends," another Chargers fan predicted. "Giving up 30+ in a season-defining moment."

The Chargers hired Staley after he steered the NFL's top-ranked defense as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator in 2020. However, the Chargers ranked 23rd in yards allowed in 2021 and 20th last season.

His unit had higher expectations after acquiring Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson last offseason, But Jackson and Joey Bosa each played just five games during the regular season.

Staley will play a significant hand in trying to right the ship next season.