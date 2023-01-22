Look: NFL World Reacts To Brock Purdy's Girlfriend

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's good to be Brock Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback has won every game he's started so far in his career. Purdy and the 49ers are set to take on the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon, with a conference championship game berth on the line.

It should be a fun one.

Purdy's longtime girlfriend, Jenna Brandt, will surely be in attendance for this one.

"Love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote earlier in the season.

Purdy is a lucky man.

"ur boyfriend is HIM," one fan wrote.

"Please take care of BCB," one fan added.

"W BOYFRIEND," one fan added.

"❤️❤️❤️ Take care of this man. #ninerznation," another fan wrote on social media.

The 49ers are going to need another big game from Purdy on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between San Francisco and Dallas is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T.