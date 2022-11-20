Look: NFL World Reacts To Browns' Travel Decision

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon's Browns vs. Bills game will be arguably the most unique game of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Buffalo was set to host Sunday's game against Cleveland, but the massive snowstorm in upstate New York forced the contest to get moved to Detroit.

On Sunday, the Bills will "host" the Browns at Ford Field.

Cleveland's coaches and players reportedly drove to Detroit ahead of Sunday's contest.

It's a bit odd to see an NFL team driving to a game instead of flying.

"Maybe Amari doesn’t like air travel so he’ll play well?" one fan wondered.

"It's the better idea. A flight from Cleveland to Detroit would get rerouted through Charlotte or something dumb like that," another fan joked.

"My dream is for the Bills, Browns, Packers, Lions and Bears to leave the NFL and create their own league where teams are required to sail the Great Lakes for all games. Also Detroit has to build an outdoor stadium," one fan joked.

"Midwestern drive vs fly if it’s under 16 hours," another fan wrote on social media.

Hopefully the drive was an easy one...

The Bills and the Browns are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.