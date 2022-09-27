Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - APRIL 23: In this still image from video provided by the NFL, CeeDee Lamb, third from right, talks on a phone after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) Handout/Getty Images

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half.

Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a second half touchdown drive, including a sweet one-handed snag for a score.

Following the game, ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark brought up Lamb's girlfriend.

“This is the same left hand that took the phone from his girlfriend during the draft," he joked.

Well played, Ryan.

Back in 2020, Lamb went viral for "snatching" his phone away from his girlfriend during the draft.

NFL fans appreciated the throwback comment from Ryan Clark on Monday night, though.

"RC had me rolling when he said this," one fan wrote.

"Van Pelt was hating like hell on that genius observation lmao," another fan wrote.

"We will never forget," another fan added.

Hopefully CeeDee and his girlfriend are still together.

The Cowboys improved to 2-1 on the season with Monday night's win over the Giants.