Look: NFL World Reacts To Chad Johnson's Announcement

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson looks at the scoreboard before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Few NFL players, if any, are more known for their touchdown celebrations than Chad Johnson.

During his playing career, Johnson often went viral - often getting fined by the league, too.

On Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon went viral when he pulled a coin out of his sock after scoring a touchdown. His coin-flip celebration - a shot at the NFL for their AFC tiebreaker rules following the Bills vs. Bengals cancelation - is going viral on social media.

There's probably a fine coming Mixon's way, but he doesn't have to worry about paying it.

"Whatever fine is imposed from the league office i will be reimbursing Joe Mixon & anyone else implicated in the beat celebration this year" Chad Johnson announced.

NFL fans are loving it.

"They should pay it in all coins," one fan joked.

"Chad is the best," one fan added.

"Absolute legend!!! @ochocinco is the greatest of all time!!!!" one fan wrote.

"This dude is awesome," one fan wrote.

"If you don't love Chad you're a complete moron!!!" one fan added.

Well done, Chad!