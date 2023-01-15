Look: NFL World Reacts To Charissa Thompson's Outfit

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Charissa Thompson speaks prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Wild Card Weekend is fully underway.

On Saturday, FOX had the broadcast of the Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers game.

Charissa Thompson hosted FOX's studio show leading up to kickoff on Saturday afternoon. Her pink outfit turned a lot of heads on social media.

"WILD CARD WEEKEND," she wrote.

Thompson had a lot of fans of her outfit on Saturday.

"Loved this look so much," one fan wrote.

"😍😍😍," one fan added.

"This dress was everything 🔥," another fan wrote.

"15/10 look, really nailed it," another fan added on social media.

"Nobody does it better," one fan added on social media on Sunday.

OCTOBER 05: In this screengrab, Charissa Thompson presents the award for Best On-Air Talent - Sports at the 46th Annual Gracie Awards on October 05, 2021. (Photo by Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

Everyone's on their A game this weekend, it appears.