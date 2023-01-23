Look: NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Cheerleaders Video

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders perform during the Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs NFL International Series Match at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders mimicked Andy Reid's offense in a pretty great way on Saturday.

Kansas City's cheerleaders pulled off the "Ring Around the Rosie" formation during the Chiefs' win over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Chiefs had some fun on social media with it.

"This looks familiar 🤔 @chiefs who did it better?" the cheerleaders asked.

Fans are loving it.

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," one fan wrote.

"Team," another fan said bluntly.

"Get it gurrrrrls! ❤️," another fan wrote.

"👏👏👏," one fan added.

The Chiefs are set to host the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.