Look: NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Cheerleaders Video
The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders mimicked Andy Reid's offense in a pretty great way on Saturday.
Kansas City's cheerleaders pulled off the "Ring Around the Rosie" formation during the Chiefs' win over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.
The Chiefs had some fun on social media with it.
"This looks familiar 🤔 @chiefs who did it better?" the cheerleaders asked.
Fans are loving it.
"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," one fan wrote.
"Team," another fan said bluntly.
"Get it gurrrrrls! ❤️," another fan wrote.
"👏👏👏," one fan added.
The Chiefs are set to host the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.