Look: NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Owner's Daughter Video

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 11: Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt enjoys the sidelines at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

It's a fun time to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Sunday night, the Chiefs beat the Bengals, advancing to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. Kansas City will take on Philadelphia in two weeks.

It should be a fun one.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner, is going viral on social media for her postgame reaction to the AFC Championship Game victory.

"GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!🎊😭❤️💛" she announced.

"Let’s gooo!!!" one fan wrote.

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️" one fan added.

"Congratulations!!!!!! Go chiefs!!!!!!!!" another fan wrote.

"🚀🚀🚀🚀 let’s get it," one fan added on social media.

The Chiefs are on to the Super Bowl, where they will take on the Eagles.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. in two weeks.