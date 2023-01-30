Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back.
Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime.
It should be a fun one.
"After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network.
Chris Berman and former Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland will dissect the action.
Their weekly show typically streams on the ESPN+ platform. But as part of his semi-retirement, the legendary Berman gets to bring it back to TV every season for the NFL’s three most important games," Front Office Sports reports.
NFL fans are excited.
"Well, when ratings suck it’s time to go “back, back, back”…," one fan joked.
"Sunday Chris Berman hits different," another fan added.
"Chris Berman calling his highlights on Sunday NFL Primetime was the best," another fan wrote.
Welcome back, Chris.