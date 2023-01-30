Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Sighting of ESPN's Chris Berman before "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The Swami is back.

Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime.

It should be a fun one.

"After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network.

Chris Berman and former Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland will dissect the action.

Their weekly show typically streams on the ESPN+ platform. But as part of his semi-retirement, the legendary Berman gets to bring it back to TV every season for the NFL’s three most important games," Front Office Sports reports.

NFL fans are excited.

"Well, when ratings suck it’s time to go “back, back, back”…," one fan joked.

"Sunday Chris Berman hits different," another fan added.

"Chris Berman calling his highlights on Sunday NFL Primetime was the best," another fan wrote.

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Broadcaster Chris Berman of ESPN is seen on the field before Game Two of the 2015 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium on October 28, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Welcome back, Chris.