Look: NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey appeared to suffer a lower-leg injury in the team's win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

But the All-Pro running back announced following the game that he injury isn't nothing serious and he will be all good for the NFC Championship Game.

McCaffrey and the 49ers are set to take on the Eagles.

That's certainly a big relief for the 49ers.

"He was getting crushed out there," one fan wrote.

"Christian McCaffrey continues to impress even with a tight calf muscle as he was still exploding through holes to gain yardage," one fan added.

"Maybe he should rest up and sit out the next game to be safe," an Eagles fan wrote.

"McCaffrey is due for an injury," one fan added.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 49ers are set to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. E.T.