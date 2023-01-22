Look: NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

It should be a fun one.

McCaffrey's girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Olivia Culpo, is on her way to the stadium for this one.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Culpo has been trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

NFL fans are loving it.

"Lfg!!" one fan wrote.

"These pics are so cozy! Love the filter. Congrats Christian!! ❤️" one fan added.

"This is such a fire girlfriend of an NFL player lewk my god," another fan wrote.

"That fit thooo 😍😍😍😍," one fan wrote.

Culpo will be cheering the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.