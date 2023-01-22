Look: NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend
Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.
It should be a fun one.
McCaffrey's girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Olivia Culpo, is on her way to the stadium for this one.
Culpo has been trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday afternoon.
NFL fans are loving it.
"Lfg!!" one fan wrote.
"These pics are so cozy! Love the filter. Congrats Christian!! ❤️" one fan added.
"This is such a fire girlfriend of an NFL player lewk my god," another fan wrote.
"That fit thooo 😍😍😍😍," one fan wrote.
Culpo will be cheering the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
The game will air on FOX.