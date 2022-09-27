Look: NFL World Reacts To Coach's Girlfriend's Racy Photo

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals yells instructions during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury has been frustrated by the Arizona Cardinals' disappointing start to the 2022 regular season.

The Cardinals are now 1-2 on the year following this weekend's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Kingsbury is hoping his team can start faster moving forward.

“That’s something we’ve got to figure out,” Kingsbury said in his press conference. “It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.”

While life has been frustrating for Kingsbury in the job world, it's been pretty good off of it.

Kingsbury's girlfriend, Veronica Bielik, has been going viral on social media.

Kliff and Veronica have been dating since before the start of the 2022 regular season.

Fans are impressed by her photos.

Veronica teased some big news on social media earlier this weekend, too.

At least life is going well for Kingsbury off the field, right?