Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Due to disagreements between Kaepernick and the NFL the location of the workout was abruptly changed. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick.

"It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.

Favre is currently at the center of a major scandal. The former MVP discussed ways to funnel at least $5 million in state welfare funds so a volleyball center can be built for Southern Mississippi. His messages with former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant leaked this week.

Kaepernick, meanwhile has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. In 2017, he field a grievance against the NFL because he felt like he was being blackballed by the owners.

Toder's tweet about Favre and Kaepernick has received a lot of responses. There are countless people who agree with him.

Favre has denied all wrongdoing in the past regarding his involvement in a welfare fund.

"Since the very beginning, Brett has been honorable from day one to today," Favre's attorney said.

We'll continue to provide updates on Favre's legal situation.