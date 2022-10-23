Look: NFL World Reacts To Commanders Security News

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders fans are ready for a change.

Owner Daniel Snyder faces an NFL and congressional investigation for alleged workplace misconduct and sexual harassment. ESPN recently reported that he's built up "dirt" on fellow owners, executives, and employees as leverage

Amid the drama, some fans brought small "Sell the team" signs to FedEx Field for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. A fan shared video of a stadium personnel member appearing to tell them to put them down.

Fans don't want their voices silenced.

"Imagine being as small as Dan Snyder," one fan wrote.

"Snyder caring more about the signs than his actual workplace environment being terrible is very on brand, another said.

"He's trying to conceal the hate everyone has for him, but the truth will not be silenced," a fan commented.

"I hope there’s 10k of these signs at the next Washington home game," another fan declared.

Unfortunately for them, there's nothing they can do to stop a whole stadium from shouting it. Per multiple accounts, fans chanted "Sell the team" after FedEx Field showed Tanya Snyder on the scoreboard. They greeted the co-owner and co-CEO to a chorus of boos.

Getting a few fans to put their signs away isn't going to erase the franchise's crisis. Even the Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to get rid of the Snyder family.

The Snyders' mess is overshadowing a potential upset. Washington has upped its lead over the Green Bay Packers to 23-14 in the fourth quarter.