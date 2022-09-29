Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Keenan Allen News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers hope to welcome back Keenan Allen this week after the star wide receiver missed their last two games.

He might have suffered a setback on his road to recovery.

According to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Allen left Thursday's practice early with a trainer. It's unclear if he re-aggravated the injured hamstring or exited for another reason.

Given the team's brutal string of early injuries, fans are already panicking over this development.

After recording triple-digit receptions in three straight seasons, Allen began 2022 by catching all four targets for 66 yards in a Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. That's despite playing just one-third of the offense's snaps due to the hamstring injury prematurely ending his day.

The Chargers lost left tackle Rashawn Slater for the season with a biceps tear and placed star pass-rusher Joey Bosa on the injured reserve with a groin injury. Cornerback J.C. Jackson has missed two of three games following offseason ankle surgery, and Justin Herbert is playing through a rib cartilage injury.

Allen's return to practice momentarily provided some good news, but the Chargers will now hold their breath and hope he's not sidelined longer.