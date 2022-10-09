Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning London News

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

This morning's playing surface for the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants game is reportedly coming under fire.

According to Pro Football Talk, the playing surface at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium passed inspection, though not everyone feels good about it.

The playing turf reportedly has concerning "seams."

"Playing surface for Giants-Packers creates concerns due to seams in the grass, but the field passed the pregame inspection," PFT reports.

Last weekend's game in London featured a pretty devastating injury by the Vikings.

"Is there ever a chance in hell that the field doesn’t pass inspection? Unless a fissure to hell is opening at the 50 yard line, with all the promo they’re doing for these games plus flying everyone to London, these games are getting played," one fan wrote.

"Hoping nobody gets hurt on this sheeeeit. It’s insane that the nfl sees poor surfaces and does nothing about it. At some point they need to look out for the player," one fan added.

"Imagine seeing this tweet from the locker room before you run out there," one fan added.

The Packers are currently leading the Giants, 10-3, on Sunday morning.