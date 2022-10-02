Look: NFL World Reacts To Controversial Dan Snyder News

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders have claimed that owner Dan Snyder has taken a step back from day-to-day operations of the franchise in the wake of several scandals.

However, that didn't stop Snyder from making his presence known on Sunday afternoon.

Snyder was spotted on the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

"Friends and rivals for 24 years. Ready for Chapter 1 of Cowboys vs. Commanders," the Commanders tweeted.

It's of course interesting to see that Snyder is back on the field for Washington.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the Snyder news.

"Them subpoenas must be thrown out.." one fan wrote.

"How do we get him back off of it?" another fan wrote.

"So much for that “discipline” he received from the league," another fan added on social media.

The Cowboys and the Commanders, meanwhile, are underway on Sunday afternoon.