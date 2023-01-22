Look: NFL World Reacts To Controversial O.J. Simpson Decision
O.J. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills, but it's understandable if the franchise doesn't really want to associate with him these days.
Simpson, infamously, was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. But a jury acquitted Simpson of the charges.
The former Buffalo Bills running back has shown his support for the franchise over the years. On Sunday, CBS's cameras panned to a fan wearing his jersey in the stands.
The jersey decision is going viral on social media on Sunday afternoon.
That's...quite a move.
"Does he know?" one fan wrote.
"what,' one fan added.
"CBS just panned over to a Bills fan wearing an OJ Simpson jersey. Wild move to wear that to a playoff game," one fan added.
The Bills, meanwhile, are currently trailing the Bengals, 17-10, on Sunday afternoon.