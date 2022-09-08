Look: NFL World Reacts To Cool Joe Namath Video

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Former New York Jet Joe Namath arrives ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hall of Famer Joe Namath has collaborated with NFL Films for an epic hype video for Bengals star Joe Burrow.

Fifty years ago, NFL Films produced a video called "Joe and the Magic Bean" documenting Namath and the New York Jets' victory in Super Bowl III.

Now, Namath has helped unveil a sequel, which the NFL Films Twitter account debuted this afternoon. The clip is an ode to Burrow, with Namath serving as narrator.

"After another Joe took his team to the Super Bowl last season, they asked me to produce an updated version [of "Joe and the Magic Bean"]," Namath said. "So, Mr. Burrow, this is for you."

The entire production is a little over six minutes long, and we suggest watching all of it. It's awesome, and many fans seem to agree.

That video is the perfect way to honor Burrow's tremendous sophomore season.

What will the Joey B do this year for an encore? We'll find out starting this Sunday.