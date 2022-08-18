Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Photo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Two NFL legends joined forces for a pretty cool photo on Wednesday night.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin and the team's cheerleading squad took a photo together at the team's facility.

"A break from 5,6,7,8...with 8️⃣8️⃣ 🏈💙," the DCC wrote.

It's good to be Michael Irvin.

The Cowboys' cheerleaders appear to be ready for the season, too.

"Congratulations to the squad of 2022 once a dcc always a dcc forever," one fan wrote.

"good luck dcc," another fan wrote.

The Cowboys' cheerleaders have been getting ready for the start of the season, much like the players.

Week 1 of the 2022 regular season is set for Sept. 11.

Dallas will take on Tampa Bay.