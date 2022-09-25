Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Video

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Few things in the NFL are more iconic than the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

And few Cowboys cheerleader moves, if any, are more symbolic with the franchise than the line stepping.

Ahead of this weekend's Monday Night Football contest, the Cowboys released a special line-stepping video.

Dallas' cheerleaders are ready for fall.

"Kickin’ into fall 🍂🎃🍁," they wrote.

Fans are loving it, unsurprisingly.

"Work ladies!!!" one fan wrote.

"High kicks! 👏🔥," another fan added.

"Best time of the year💗," one fan admitted.

"Get it, Girls!!! So sad that we your fans didn’t get to see your journey on DCC: Making The Team," another fan wrote.

"Coming from New York these stunning ladies are as good as the Rockets Sweet," one fan added.

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cowboys and the Giants are set to meet at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.