Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Video
Few things in the NFL are more iconic than the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
And few Cowboys cheerleader moves, if any, are more symbolic with the franchise than the line stepping.
Ahead of this weekend's Monday Night Football contest, the Cowboys released a special line-stepping video.
Dallas' cheerleaders are ready for fall.
"Kickin’ into fall 🍂🎃🍁," they wrote.
Fans are loving it, unsurprisingly.
"Work ladies!!!" one fan wrote.
"High kicks! 👏🔥," another fan added.
"Best time of the year💗," one fan admitted.
"Get it, Girls!!! So sad that we your fans didn’t get to see your journey on DCC: Making The Team," another fan wrote.
"Coming from New York these stunning ladies are as good as the Rockets Sweet," one fan added.
The Cowboys and the Giants are set to meet at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.