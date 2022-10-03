Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video
The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games.
Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on social media.
This isn't the first time that the legendary Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have trended on social media following a big win at home.
"Woke up. Beat Washington. #CowboysWin 🏈💙," a couple of Cowboys cheerleaders wrote.
Well done, ladies.
"This is so cute💙💙," one fan wrote.
"Omg I love this so much 😍😍😍😍 y’all so cute," another fan wrote.
"The cutest roomies EVER!!!!😍," another fan added on social media on Monday.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥sweet," one fan added.
The Cowboys will be on the road next weekend, when they take on the Rams, possibly with Prescott back under center.