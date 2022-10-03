Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders perform before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games.

Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on social media.

This isn't the first time that the legendary Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have trended on social media following a big win at home.

"Woke up. Beat Washington. #CowboysWin 🏈💙," a couple of Cowboys cheerleaders wrote.

Well done, ladies.

"This is so cute💙💙," one fan wrote.

"Omg I love this so much 😍😍😍😍 y’all so cute," another fan wrote.

"The cutest roomies EVER!!!!😍," another fan added on social media on Monday.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥sweet," one fan added.

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cowboys will be on the road next weekend, when they take on the Rams, possibly with Prescott back under center.