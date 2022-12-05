Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Serious Injury

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are currently leading the Indianapolis Colts by two points on Sunday night.

Unfortunately for Dallas, the Cowboys' defense has taken a serious hit.

Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown has left Sunday's game with a serious leg injury.

"Cowboys starting CB Anthony Brown is being carted to locker room with ankle injury. Bad sign that he's already ruled OUT before making it back to locker room. Cowboys starting CB Jourdan Lewis already lost for the season," Jori Epstein tweeted.

That's a big, big loss.

The Cowboys can't afford to lose another key member of their secondary on Sunday night.

"Anthony Brown is out with an ankle injury. Cowboys have Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland and Kelvin Joseph as their three active corners, thought theoretically CJ Goodwin could get time there. Already w/o Jourdan Lewis for the year," ESPN's Todd Archer tweeted.

NFL fans are not happy.

"Oh no! That means Joseph is going to play more. Cowboys defense is f'd! Dak has to score now!!" one fan wrote.

"Kelvin Joseph really finna be out there we done," one fan added.

"This sucks," another fan added.

The Cowboys, 8-3 on the year, are leading the Colts late in the third quarter on Sunday.

Dallas and Indianapolis are playing on NBC.