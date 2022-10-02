Look: NFL World Reacts To Crazy Saints vs. Vikings Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts to a play during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

London played witness to quite a football game on Sunday afternoon.

The New Orleans Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-25, in wild fashion on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans had a 61-yard field goal to tie the game and force overtime, but the kick hit the upright as time expired.

It was a wild finish.

It doesn't get much crazier than that.

"Former Ravens kicker Wil Lutz doesn't get the Justin Tucker bounce from 61. Helluva game in London," one fan wrote.

"Wil Lutz' attempt to become the first kicker in NFL history to kick two field goals of 60 or more yards in the same game falls heartbreakingly short. By inches. Two doinks off the right upright and crossbar, and the Vikings survive 28-25," another fan wrote.

"What an end to the game. Saints kicker Wil Lutz had kicked a huge 60-yard effort over earlier and in the final seconds he needed to launch a 61-yard one over to send the game to overtime. His long kick hit the upright and then the crossbar and bounced the wrong side of the posts," one fan added.

The Saints sideline was convinced that the field goal was good. So was most of the NFL world, to be honest.

The Vikings improved to 3-1 with the win on Sunday, while the Saints dropped to 1-3.