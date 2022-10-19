Look: NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Decision News

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dak Prescott is inactive for the game due to a cal injury. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is making considerable progress toward his long-awaited return.

Per NFL Network's Jane Slater, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that the medical staff has cleared Prescott to play. He's expected to throw 40-50 balls during Wednesday's practice.

Fans are ecstatic at the positive development for Prescott, who hasn't played since injuring his right thumb in Week 1.

Via Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, McCarthy said Prescott must "get his timing back" this week. They plan on him fully practicing Thursday, which could put the 29-year-old on track to play Week 7's game against the Detroit Lions.

Dallas improbably won its first four games without Prescott, including victories over each of last season's Super Bowl representatives (Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals). However, Cooper Rush fell back to earth when throwing three interceptions in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite trailing the 6-0 Eagles and 5-1 New York Giants in the NFC East, the Cowboys should be ecstatic at the prospect of Prescott returning to a 4-2 team. In his absence, their defense proved capable of contributing to a lengthy run with help from a quarterback who engineered the league's top-ranked offense last season.

With an encouraging week of practice, Prescott could return to face Detroit's bottom-rated passing defense this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.