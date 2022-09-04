Look: NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Girlfriend Vacation Photos

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys kisses Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Football is here.

The 2022 NFL regular season is set to begin later this week, when the Bills take on the Rams in the first game of the regular season. It should be a good one.

Sunday night, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host the Bucs in the Week 1 primetime game.

Prescott's girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, should be in attendance for that one.

It's been an eventful summer for Prescott's girlfriend.

The former Texas college student recently shared some of her August vacation photos.

Fans are looking forward to seeing her back on the field.

Hopefully Dak gives his girlfriend something to smile about with his play this season.