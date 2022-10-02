Look: NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Purchase News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the game Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott might be sidelined from playing at the moment, but the paychecks are still clearing for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Last year, Prescott agreed to a $160 million contract extension with the NFC East franchise. That's a lot of money - deserved, of course - for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

This week, Prescott reportedly made a big purchase.

"TMZ Sports has learned Dak Prescott has copped a new, custom diamond chain -- that's worth $100,000!" TMZ Sports reported.

Flaunt it if you've got it, right?

"Gotta spend the money fast since he sitting," one fan joked.

"Don’t let me catch his ass at roscoes," another fan joked.

"So. He can afford it," one fan added.

"Not like he can't afford it....next story please," another fan wrote on Twitter.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak is reportedly set to make his return to the field against the Rams next Sunday.

Dallas improved to 3-1 on the year on Sunday.