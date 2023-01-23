Look: NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Girlfriend

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys kisses Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to pull out a win in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, quarterback Dak Prescott is going to have to turn things around.

Prescott has thrown two interceptions against the 49ers, both of which were backbreaking. The first led to 49ers points and the second took the Cowboys out of easy scoring position.

Perhaps Prescott could use a boost from his reported girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.

Prescott and Buffett have reportedly been dating for several years now.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The NFL World is big fans of Dak and Natalie.

"❤️🔥😍😍 #MyFavorites," one fan wrote.

"🔥🖤🖤🔥," one fan added.

"You’re so pretty!!! 😘😘😘," another fan wrote on social media.

"Love you both❤️❤️," one fan added on social media.

The Cowboys and the 49ers are currently tied, 9-9, midway through the third quarter.

The game is on FOX.