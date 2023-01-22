Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Appearance

CBS Sports.

Damar Hamlin and his family are watching this afternoon's Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game from a suite.

However, it's snowing pretty hard in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon, so you can't really see anything.

Still, CBS Sports made sure to pan its cameras to the suite featuring Hamlin and his family.

"CBS: Let’s check in on Damar," one outlet joked.

NFL fans are amused by the situation.

"Lmaoo," one fan wrote.

"Yeah we didn’t see him," one fan added.

"I started laughing when they said "that's damar" Mf that's SNOW," one fan added.

"That 4k camera doeeeeeeeee," one fan added.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: The scoreboard depicts a message of support for Damar Hamlin during the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Bills and the Bengals are playing on CBS.