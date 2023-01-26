Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Quinn's Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

One of the top head-coaching candidates is off the market.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Dan Quinn has decided to stay with the Dallas Cowboys. The defensive coordinator interviewed for the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts and was considered a "top candidate" for the Arizona Cardinals' vacancy.

Per Pelissero, Quinn's "heart is in Dallas," where he hopes to win a championship.

The NFL world responded to the noteworthy development.

"Interesting decision but he's not desperate," NFL Network's Steve Wyche said of Quinn. "If he keeps doing his thing, there should be opportunities in the future."

"Jerry Jones might be a frustrating GM for a ton of reasons, but man is he a hell of a salesman," David Helman of FOX Sports wrote. "Keeping Dan Quinn in Dallas one time is impressive. Doing it twice is damn near unbelievable."

"Taking Quinn out of the mix could potentially open things up a bit," NewOrleans. Football's Nick Underhill said regarding the NFL's coaching carousel.

"This also says plenty about the remaining jobs," Fansided's Matt Verderame said.

"How bad IS it in Denver and Arizona?" FOX Sports' Carmen Vitali asked.

The Cowboys allowed the fifth-fewest points with the fourth-most sacks and an NFL-high 33 takeaways this season. Quinn's defense made a valiant effort in Sunday's 19-12 elimination loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Rather than pursue another head-coaching opportunity, Quinn will return to Dallas for a third season.