Look: NFL World Reacts To Daniel Jones' Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones' future with the New York Giants is up in the air as he heads into the offseason.

Saturday night, Jones made things clear - he's not interested in discussing his future right now.

"We'll get into that down the road," he said following the Giants' loss to the Eagles on Saturday night.

Giants fans are taking to social media to weigh in on his answer on Saturday.

"I’m proud of this guy proved a lot of people wrong tough season but he’s definitely proved to me he’s the future qb for this position," one fan wrote.

"That’s our QB," one fan added.

"He is our QB, now let’s add some weapons so he can pass the ball. Last night showed us how weak is the WR core that we have," another fan wrote.

"I want him for the next 3 years. He's the future," another fan added on social media.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 14: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Daniel Jones #8 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-16. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Should the Giants sign the young quarterback to a major contract?