Look: NFL World Reacts To Darrelle Revis Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 27: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets warms up prior to their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on September 27, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Darrell Revis took one step closer to Hall of Fame enshrinement Wednesday night.

The former shutdown cornerback was named a 2023 finalist in his first year of eligibility. Fans think inducting Revis into Canton is a no-brainer.

"The epitome of best at his position in the entire league for a number of years," Drew Copley said."

"If Revis isn't in the Hall of Fame, then there should be no Hall of Fame," a fan wrote.

"Slam dunk first ballot," another fan declared.

"Best CB of ALL TIME," a fan stated.

"Best defensive player of our generation," another fan wrote.

Revis made seven Pro Bowls during 11 seasons. Although the four-time All-Pro tallied 29 interceptions during his career, quarterbacks rarely dared to target a receiver stranded on Revis Island.

The NFL also announced Joe Thomas, Willie Anderson, Reggie Wayne, Andre Johnson, and Torry Holt as Hall of Fame finalists during an ongoing reveal on NFL Network. This year's Hall of Fame class will be announced on the NFL Honors show on Thursday, Feb. 9.